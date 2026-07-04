Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 29,400 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RCL opened at $296.60 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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