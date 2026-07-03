Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 62,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,082 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 62,190 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Amgen were worth $58,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 91.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amgen by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 84,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Up 3.5%

Amgen stock opened at $374.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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