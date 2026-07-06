Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,820,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 157,008 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 239,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $205,557,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1%

WEC stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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