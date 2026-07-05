Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,915,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

View Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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