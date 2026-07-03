Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,843 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total transaction of $69,741.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,101,149.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,871,493.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $66,925,452 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $373.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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