Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,928 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 448,550 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $171,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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