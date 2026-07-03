Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 171,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $64,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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