Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 23,000 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $163.66.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,812,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,961,468 in the last three months.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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