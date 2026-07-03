Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 415,023 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,034 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 415,023 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Intel were worth $50,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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