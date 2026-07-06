Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 44,950 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,193 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.0%

ADM opened at $76.77 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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