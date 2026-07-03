Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 68,055 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,732 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,055 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.10% of Cencora worth $58,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $296.43 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average is $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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