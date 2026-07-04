Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 87,100 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,297 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.09% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FWONK alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,175 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company's stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,832 shares of the company's stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

FWONK opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.44. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here