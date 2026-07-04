Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 90,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $245.29 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,269. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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