Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys Shares of 72,500 IREN Limited $IREN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 14,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,075,000. Situational Awareness LP raised its position in IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 1,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,870,637 shares of the company's stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IREN Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of IREN opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IREN to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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