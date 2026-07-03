Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,241 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $79,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $288.95 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership.

IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead.

Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months.

IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months. Neutral Sentiment: IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging.

IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk.

Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation.

A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services.

One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on AI automation also noted that some companies, including IBM, have had to rehire workers after AI-driven cuts fell short, which may temper enthusiasm around near-term AI productivity gains.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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