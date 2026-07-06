Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,511,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $215.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,530 shares of company stock valued at $121,209,244.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NBIS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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