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Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fjarde AP Fonden boosted its Thermo Fisher Scientific stake by 59.2% in the first quarter, adding 33,985 shares to bring its total to 91,418 shares valued at about $44.9 million.
  • Thermo Fisher reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $5.44 versus $5.25 expected and revenue of $11.01 billion versus $10.86 billion expected. Revenue rose 6.2% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $605.09.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,418 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TMO opened at $522.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.36 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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