Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.63 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,800 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,963,343 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,052,537,000 after acquiring an additional 883,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,981,106 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,086,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,053,873 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,768,298,000 after buying an additional 2,100,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,572,067 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,018,017,000 after buying an additional 3,314,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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