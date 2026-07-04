Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

Realty Income stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on O. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.77.

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About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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