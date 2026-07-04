Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.25 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,831,454,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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