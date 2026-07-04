Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $25.29 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.15% of F5 worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in F5 by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

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Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $408.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $427.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.86 and a 200-day moving average of $313.24.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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