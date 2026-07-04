Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $26.07 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,045 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after buying an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after buying an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $4,031,053,000 after buying an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after acquiring an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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