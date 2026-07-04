Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.05 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

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About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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