Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.35 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,641,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.35.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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