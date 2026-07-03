Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,656 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $367,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after buying an additional 510,138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 426,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $364.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $575.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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