Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Samsara were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,161.55. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. This trade represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,468,937 shares of company stock worth $139,569,327. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of IOT opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.85, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here