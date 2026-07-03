Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $61.24 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,640 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 53,140 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $61,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Is Intuit (INTU) One of the Best SaaS Stocks to Buy According to Reddit?

Intuit is being highlighted as one of the best SaaS stocks to buy, with 76% of analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target well above the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Intuit (INTU) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

Zacks described Intuit as a top-ranked growth stock, which may be encouraging growth-oriented investors to rotate into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis.

For broader context, Intuit recently reported solid quarterly results with earnings and revenue slightly ahead of expectations, which continues to support the bullish thesis. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also watching a securities-fraud investigation tied to pricing issues, which could keep sentiment cautious and limit further upside. INTU Investigation Notification: Intuit is being Investigated for Securities Fraud Following Pricing Issues

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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