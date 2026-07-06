Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.26 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock valued at $444,969,514. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $406.42 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 274.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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