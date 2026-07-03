Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 70,497 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,718,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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