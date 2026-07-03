Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,311 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $31,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock worth $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis shares may be getting some support from the view that Barclays still sees upside potential after cutting its price target to $85 from $136 and keeping an “equal weight” rating, which suggests the stock may be oversold relative to its revised valuation. Benzinga

Zoetis shares may be getting some support from the view that Barclays still sees upside potential after cutting its price target to $85 from $136 and keeping an “equal weight” rating, which suggests the stock may be oversold relative to its revised valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst-related article also highlighted that stabilization in Zoetis’ product trends could still be several quarters away, keeping investor attention on the company’s longer-term operating recovery rather than near-term acceleration.

An analyst-related article also highlighted that stabilization in Zoetis’ product trends could still be several quarters away, keeping investor attention on the company’s longer-term operating recovery rather than near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Kessler Topaz, and others, are actively promoting a securities class action against Zoetis tied to alleged investor harm during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2026. These repeated alerts can weigh on sentiment by reinforcing concerns about possible disclosure issues and litigation risk. Newsfile Corp.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Kessler Topaz, and others, are actively promoting a securities class action against Zoetis tied to alleged investor harm during the Jan. 14, 2025 to May 6, 2026 period, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2026. These repeated alerts can weigh on sentiment by reinforcing concerns about possible disclosure issues and litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: One of the key allegations in the lawsuit is that Zoetis made material misstatements and/or omissions about product adoption, which keeps pressure on the stock until there is more clarity around the legal case and the underlying business trends. PR Newswire

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $161.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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