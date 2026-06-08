Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,920 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $187.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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