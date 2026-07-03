Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 105,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $177.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here