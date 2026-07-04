Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 203,850 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,689 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 203,850 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock worth $4,508,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,361,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,664,000 after buying an additional 15,393,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,802,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $727,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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