Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 33,650 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,841 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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