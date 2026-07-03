Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 35,813 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,573 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average of $450.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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