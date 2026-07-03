Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Corning were worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $196.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target hike

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $270 from $220 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the AI/data-center buildout still supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to AI-driven fiber demand , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Yahoo Finance article on Corning stock gains

Several reports highlighted Corning’s exposure to , new hyperscaler deals, and margin improvement, which are helping explain why the stock has surged over the past year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe Corning as a strong long-term momentum name , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Zacks momentum article on Corning

Analyst and momentum coverage continues to describe , reinforcing the bullish narrative around secular growth in connectivity and data-center infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. MSN/Zacks momentum coverage

Commentary noted Corning has delivered an exceptional multi-year advance, which keeps the stock in focus for investors evaluating whether the valuation can be sustained after such a steep rally. Negative Sentiment: One article said Corning’s 13.6% single-day drop may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. 247WallSt article on Corning drop

One article said Corning’s may reflect investor concerns that the AI fiber trade is cracking, though it could also simply be a pullback after a parabolic move. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain from competition, China exposure, and consumer electronics weakness, which could limit how much of the AI-driven optimism translates into earnings growth. Yahoo Finance risk discussion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

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