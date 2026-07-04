Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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