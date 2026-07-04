Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,108 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSG Advice Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $820.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $853.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $880.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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