Flat Footed LLC Buys 287,867 Shares of Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,394 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,867 shares during the quarter. Grifols makes up 1.2% of Flat Footed LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flat Footed LLC owned 0.20% of Grifols worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 113,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Grifols by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,954,223 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 1,838,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,139,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Grifols by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 316,111 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 260,295 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Grifols Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Grifols's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Grifols from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grifols from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRFS

Grifols Profile

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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