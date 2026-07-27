Flat Footed LLC Invests $13.62 Million in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,619,000. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.5% of Flat Footed LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flat Footed LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $79.00.

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Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,563.20. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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