Flax Pond Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI

Flax Pond Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. People Incorporated Common Stock comprises 1.6% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flax Pond Capital LLC owned 0.07% of People Incorporated Common Stock worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,702,459 shares of the company's stock worth $222,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,871 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,355,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,183,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 42,721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128,104 shares of the company's stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 3,120,799 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,514,072 shares of the company's stock worth $98,301,000 after buying an additional 270,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,050 shares of the company's stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPLI opened at $41.45 on Friday. People Incorporated Common Stock has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 1.02.

People Incorporated Common Stock Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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