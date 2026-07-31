Flax Pond Capital LLC Has $89,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. $JRVR

Flax Pond Capital LLC lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR - Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 524,567 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings in James River Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get James River Group alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in James River Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,591,638 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,484,000 after buying an additional 1,605,828 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,477,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,671,220 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 1,358,785 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,128,525 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,499 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 95,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded James River Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of James River Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of James River Group from a "hold" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of James River Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JRVR

James River Group Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.47 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). James River Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. James River Group's dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider James River Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and James River Group wasn't on the list.

While James River Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here