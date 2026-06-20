Flax Pond Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,948 shares during the period. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $415.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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