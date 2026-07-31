Flax Pond Capital LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Flax Pond Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,840 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GPN opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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