Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 1,060,525.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.60% of Floor & Decor worth $236,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 267,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,999 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

View Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.9%

FND opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.Floor & Decor's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here