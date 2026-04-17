Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Stock Position Trimmed by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,936 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,791 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 1.4% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.83% of Floor & Decor worth $54,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Luma Capital S.A. SPF bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,084 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.9%

FND opened at $52.69 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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