Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,090 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Flowserve worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 96.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE FLS opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Flowserve's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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