Floyd Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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