FLP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,817 Deere & Company $DE

FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,817 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Deere & Company comprises 2.4% of FLP Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $613.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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