Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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